Scottsdale Arts moves concerts indoors as record heat hits Arizona

The Brief Scottsdale Arts moved March 20's Trombone Shorty concert and several weekend events indoors to protect attendees and equipment from record-breaking March heat. March 22’s "Sun and Sound" concert series will now begin at 10 a.m. instead of noon to avoid the peak afternoon temperatures. It is currently unknown if further outdoor events scheduled for later this month will be impacted by the ongoing spring heat wave.



Turning up the music and the air conditioning—unseasonably warm spring temperatures changed the beat for a concert originally set to play under the stars.

The backstory:

Friday night's show was set for an outdoor amphitheater, but after taking a look at the forecast, organizers moved the show inside, so concertgoers could beat the heat without missing a beat. From the Big Easy to a big heat wave, Trombone Shorty rolls into Scottsdale, but record-breaking spring temps have show organizers changing their tune.

"We decided to make the choice to move the event inside just due to the safety of our patrons attending the event, the safety of our staff, and the sensitive tech and AV equipment we had," said Scottsdale Arts Director of Events Jamie Prins. "We thought our guests would have a better experience and the artists would have a better experience."

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Triple digits in March are hitting a sour note for some, so concertgoers welcomed the change in venue.

"A little bit of gelato, air conditioning, and jazz. Trombone Shorty! Who’s gonna go wrong!" said one attendee. Another concertgoer added, "The heat. You know that’s why I have my gelato so I can feel cool. I was worried about having to sit outside."

Prins noted that it simply didn't seem like the best choice to let people sit outside on the grass in the heat. These unseasonably high temperatures are reshaping the calendar for the entire weekend of events with Scottsdale Arts.

"We were expecting to have our celebrity wine and spirits event, which would have also been outside on our civic center, and we are moving that into our lobby tomorrow," Prins said. "We do have our Sun and Sound concert series on Sunday. So we shifted to earlier in the day, a 10 a.m. start instead of a noon start, in hopes that we would at least get a few people to come out and enjoy the morning before we had the excessive temperatures."

What's next:

But there are still places to escape the heat on your own. Prins mentioned that the Scottsdale Contemporary Art Museum will be open this weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., noting that Sundays are "pay what you wish" for those looking to enjoy air-conditioned events.

If you’re planning to be at any of the Scottsdale Arts events this weekend, further details and event changes are available at https://scottsdalearts.org/whats-on.