Search continues for AZ party shooting suspects; Extreme heat takes toll on iconic cactus | Nightly Roundup

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Police still searching for suspects after a shooting at a short-term rental property in Phoenix; Arizona's extreme heat is taking a toll on saguaro cacti; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

1. Police searching for more suspects in Phoenix party shooting

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2. New warning over Nancy Guthrie case

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3. Saguaro cacti struggle in extreme heat

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4. "Everything happens in a second."

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5. No more Daylight Saving Time?

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A look at your weather for tomorrow

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