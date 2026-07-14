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Search continues for AZ party shooting suspects; Extreme heat takes toll on iconic cactus | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 14, 2026 6:44 PM MST
Published July 14, 2026 6:44 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Police still searching for suspects after a shooting at a short-term rental property in Phoenix; Arizona's extreme heat is taking a toll on saguaro cacti; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

1. Police searching for more suspects in Phoenix party shooting

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Phoenix house party shooting: 1 arrested, police search for more suspects
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Phoenix house party shooting: 1 arrested, police search for more suspects

Gunfire erupted outside a short-term rental property over the weekend. Phoenix police arrested 20-year-old Jalen Hardy, but police are still searching for suspects in a second vehicle involved.

2. New warning over Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie: Arizona sheriff issues new warning in case
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Nancy Guthrie: Arizona sheriff issues new warning in case

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of Jan 31 when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

3. Saguaro cacti struggle in extreme heat

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Phoenix heatwave takes heavy toll on iconic saguaro cacti
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Phoenix heatwave takes heavy toll on iconic saguaro cacti

Extreme summer heat are causing some saguaro cacti to struggle and die. Experts believe asphalt and concrete could be preventing the plants from cooling down at night, effectively suffocating them.

4. "Everything happens in a second."

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"Lords work moved it": Phoenix family grateful to survive massive monsoon tree collapse
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"Lords work moved it": Phoenix family grateful to survive massive monsoon tree collapse

A severe storm cell dropped 1.38 inches of rain in a targeted pocket north of Sky Harbor International Airport, causing a massive tree to collapse onto a family home.

5. No more Daylight Saving Time?

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House passes Daylight Saving Time bill: What it means for your state
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House passes Daylight Saving Time bill: What it means for your state

The U.S. House has passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would allow states to enact Daylight Saving Time year-round — with an option to opt out.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Temps in the 90s possible later this week for AZ
Temps in the 90s possible later this week for AZ

Temps in the 90s possible later this week for AZ

We are expecting a chance for rain in the Valley through the rest of the workweek. However, we are also expecting some relief from hot temperatures this weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

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