Show Low medical center receives personal protection equipment thanks to donation from East Valley school

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, a medical center in the Show Low area has received some much-needed medical supplies, thanks to a career and technical school in the East Valley.

According to a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) has donated about 350 isolation gowns to the Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.

In the statement, school officials say EVIT's Governing Board President, who is also a registered nurse, reached out to a state state legislator who later identified a need for supplies at the Show Low medical facility.

School officials say the supplies were picked up on Monday.

On its website, EVIT claims it offers programs, without cost, to high school students who live in a number of East Valley school district

