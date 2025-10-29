SNAP pause to impact 850k+ Arizonans; drugs seized from NJ-bound semi | Nightly Roundup

article

SNAP benefits to pause for 850k+ Arizonans; ICE officers involved in shooting along I-17; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

1. ICE officer involved in AZ shooting

What we know:

The FBI is investigating a shooting in north Phoenix that involved agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Big picture view:

According to the Department of Homeland Security, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers pulled over a vehicle at 4 a.m. along a portion of the I-17.

Read More

2. Drugs seized from New Jersey-bound semi: DPS

(Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

What we know:

DPS officials say hundreds of pounds of cocaine were found hidden inside a semi-truck along the I-17.

What we don't know:

Investigators have yet to reveal the identity of the driver who was arrested.

Read More

3. What to know as SNAP benefits halt for Arizonans

What we know:

Over 850,000 Arizonans will not be getting their monthly SNAP benefits come Nov. 1.

Dig deeper:

According to officials with the Arizona Department of Economic Security, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has informed state agencies that "SNAP allotments are fully federally funded," and there is "no provision or allowance under current law for States to cover the cost of benefits and be reimbursed."

DES officials also say Arizona does not have "sufficient funding to backfill the benefit costs which are otherwise covered by the federal government."

Read More

4. Widow of Charlie Kirk speaks at college event

What we know:

Erika Kirk, wife of the late Charlie Kirk, kicked off her campus tour at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday in an event where she was joined by Vice President JD Vance.

Local perspective:

Hundreds of students lined up in the rain for hours Wednesday to get a seat to the free event.

Read More

5. AZ judge accused of urinating near courthouse

What we know:

Prescott Police body camera video shows a Superior Court judge allegedly urinating in the street earlier in October.

The backstory:

The judge's identity was confirmed to be Kristyne Schaaf-Olson. As for where the alleged incident happened, it is known to many as Whiskey Row at Montezuma and Gurley Street, on the same block as the Courthouse Plaza where Schaaf-Olson works.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast