SoCal man sentenced for killing woman during political argument over 2016 election

A Southern California man who shot and killed a woman holding her 2-year-old son during an argument over the 2016 presidential election was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.

John Kevin McVoy Jr., 40, of Corona, received the maximum sentence Monday after being convicted of murder last month, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.

McVoy was in a garage band with Victor Garcia. During practice on Jan. 10, 2017, the two got into an argument over politics at Garcia’s home in North Long Beach, prosecutors said.

McVoy pulled a gun after he was teased for saying he had voted for Hillary Clinton and Garcia told him to leave, prosecutors said.

McVoy shot and wounded Garcia and a second shot fatally struck Garcia’s wife, Susan Garcia, 33, as she held their child on her lap.

The child wasn’t hurt.

Garcia was shot in the head. He told the court on Monday that he was in a coma for months, underwent two brain surgeries and still has physical issues.

McVoy said he didn’t intend to hurt anyone and apologized to the family.

"As far as my remorse, I think about this every day," he said.

At trial, McVoy’s attorney argued that he shot Garcia in self-defense after being threatened but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Laura Laesekce said McVoy was at fault for bringing the loaded gun and aiming it at Garcia.

"There’s no reason to be pointing a gun," she said. "Mr. Garcia should not bear the weight of this crime."

