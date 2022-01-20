Spring boom ahead? Phoenix area businesses getting ready for more visitors

article

Spring is fast approaching for the Phoenix area, and that traditionally means plenty of tourists, and plenty of events happening.

For 2022, however, things may be different than what people have known before, as it is unknown how the ongoing Major League Baseball lockout will affect this spring. However, many major events are still going on, and the hospitality industry is getting ready.

"All over the Valley, everyone is experiencing such a surge in traffic customers, sales, all of that. It is the peak of our season," said Jeff Barbera, manager for RnR in Old Town Scottsdale.

Restaurants and bars are gearing up for an anticipated increase in patrons by bringing in more employees and increasing training. With events like Barrett-Jackson and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, tourists are expected travel from all over the world to be in the Phoenix area.

"We are staffing up, making sure we are ready for everything that is to come, and making sure we have specials and deals that we will be offering to the customers," said Barbera.

Despite the potential negative impact of the MLB lockout, Barbera says 2022 will be big regardless.

"We look back at sales from 2020 and the trends we had, and it is difficult not looking at previous year, but we just be ready for what we know is going to happen post-COVID," said Barbera.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app