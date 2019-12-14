Spurs outlast Suns in Mexico City in record 4th straight OT

article

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Patty Milly made a jumper from the free throw line with 0.3 seconds left in the San Antonio Spurs’ record-setting fourth consecutive overtime game, and they outlasted the Phoenix Suns 121-119 on Saturday.

The NBA record book shows 20 instances of teams playing three straight overtime games — but never four straight, like the Spurs have. They’re 3-1 in those games, their best stretch since opening the season 4-1.

DeMar DeRozan pulled the Spurs even with a drive and fling — after a foul by Mikal Bridges — down the right side of the lane, but missed the free throw. The ball went out of bounds on a scramble after the missed free throw, and San Antonio kept the ball after a replay review.

Phoenix, with star guard Devin Booker sitting out because of a sore forearm, overcame a late seven-point deficit to force overtime on Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds.

Mills led the Spurs with 26 points. DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray each added 18 for San Antonio, and Lonnie Walker IV had 16 on his 21st birthday.

Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists for Phoenix. Frank Kaminsky added 22, and Oubre had 17.