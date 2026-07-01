Suspect extradited to Arizona, held on $1M bond in deadly Mill Avenue shooting

The Brief A murder suspect has been extradited from Texas back to Arizona. Michael Bloodworth, 21, is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Jacob Jaime in downtown Tempe. Bloodworth is currently being held on a $1 million bond.



A murder suspect is back in Arizona after being extradited from Texas to face charges in a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Tempe this spring.

What we know:

Michael Bloodworth, 21, is currently being held on a $1 million bond following his initial court appearance.

Michael Bloodworth (Maricopa County)

The backstory:

Bloodworth, along with 23-year-old Aiden Zepeda, is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Jacob Jaime during the early morning hours of March 28. While Zepeda was arrested the day after the homicide, Bloodworth fled the state and was apprehended by authorities in Houston on April 9.

New details from the investigation reveal that the incident began with an argument on Mill Avenue near 3rd Street just as local bars and businesses were closing. The dispute quickly turned violent, and police later recovered 23 shell casings from the crowded area.

Surveillance video from the scene captured the chaotic moments as the gunfire erupted. The footage shows dozens of bystanders running for their lives, diving to the ground, and shielding others from the flying bullets. Tempe Police officers arrived to find Jaime suffering from a gunshot wound; he was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A second man was also injured in the shooting but survived.