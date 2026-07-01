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Suspect extradited to Arizona, held on $1M bond in deadly Mill Avenue shooting

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 1, 2026 4:40 PM MST
Published July 1, 2026 4:40 PM MST
Tempe murder suspect extradited, held on $1M bond
Tempe murder suspect extradited, held on $1M bond

Tempe murder suspect extradited, held on $1M bond

Extradited from Texas, Mill Avenue murder suspect Michael Bloodworth is back in Arizona and being held on a $1 million bond.

The Brief

    • A murder suspect has been extradited from Texas back to Arizona.
    • Michael Bloodworth, 21, is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Jacob Jaime in downtown Tempe.
    • Bloodworth is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A murder suspect is back in Arizona after being extradited from Texas to face charges in a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Tempe this spring.

What we know:

Michael Bloodworth, 21, is currently being held on a $1 million bond following his initial court appearance.

Michael Bloodworth (Maricopa County)

The backstory:

Bloodworth, along with 23-year-old Aiden Zepeda, is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Jacob Jaime during the early morning hours of March 28. While Zepeda was arrested the day after the homicide, Bloodworth fled the state and was apprehended by authorities in Houston on April 9.

Surveillance video captures deadly Tempe shooting
Surveillance video captures deadly Tempe shooting

Surveillance video captures deadly Tempe shooting

Newly-released surveillance video captured the terrifying moments that following a shooting along Mill Avenue in Tempe that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Jacob Jaime. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi reports.

New details from the investigation reveal that the incident began with an argument on Mill Avenue near 3rd Street just as local bars and businesses were closing. The dispute quickly turned violent, and police later recovered 23 shell casings from the crowded area.

Surveillance video from the scene captured the chaotic moments as the gunfire erupted. The footage shows dozens of bystanders running for their lives, diving to the ground, and shielding others from the flying bullets. Tempe Police officers arrived to find Jaime suffering from a gunshot wound; he was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A second man was also injured in the shooting but survived.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Tempe Police Department and court records.

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