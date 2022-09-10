Teen killed, 3 others hurt in fiery Queen Creek crash; driver faces manslaughter charge

One person is dead and three others are injured after a car lost control, crashed into a wall, and caught on fire in Queen Creek, police said.

The collision happened at around 4 a.m. at Rittenhouse and Riggs Road.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle had "mis-negotiated" a curve and crossed into the opposite lanes, causing it to slam into a brick wall and electrical equipment.

The electrical equipment caught fire and it spread to the car, officials said.

Four people were in the car when the crash happened, and they were all described as teenagers.

One person died and another was critically injured. A third victim has serious injuries but is expected to survive, and a fourth teen sustained minor injuries.

Authorities said speed and impairment are being investigated, and the driver will face manslaughter and aggravated assault charges.

The investigation is ongoing. No names were released.

