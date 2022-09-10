Phoenix couple dies after argument ends in murder-suicide, police say

Phoenix police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a couple dead near 23rd Avenue and Dunlap on Friday night.

The investigation began after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots from inside an apartment at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Police reportedly saw a man stand on a balcony waving a gun in the air. He walked back into the apartment, and officers heard a gunshot.

When they entered the apartment, they found the bodies of a woman and a man.

They were identified as Traci Thurman, 42, and Ian White, 49.

An investigation revealed that the two were dating, and had been involved in some kind of argument inside the apartment when the shooting happened.

Detectives said White shot Thurman multiple times, then walked out into the balcony and yelled that he was responsible for the shooting before going back inside and ending his own life.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Help is available for those who are victims of domestic violence. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (TTY: 1-800-787-3224). You can also text START to 88788.

