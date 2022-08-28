2 Phoenix Police officers, several other people injured in shooting near I-17

Watch live:

A Sunday night shooting broke out in Phoenix near the I-17 and the police department says two officers were injured and several of others at the scene were hurt.

For reasons still unknown, the shooting happened near I-17 and Deer Valley Road.

The department says the officers are expected to be OK.

Others who were at the scene, who are not law enforcement, were also injured. The extent of their injuries are not known.

"The Deer Valley Road off-ramp from I-17 NB is now also closed, due to the law-enforcement activity on West Deer Valley Road," the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

We're working to learn more information.

