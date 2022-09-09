Central High School in Phoenix on lockdown due to fighting, 'possible popping sounds'

Central High School is on lockdown after a fight and "possible popping sounds" were reported on campus, Phoenix police said.

Xavier, Brophy and the Phoenix Coding Academy are also on lockdown as a precaution.

Classrooms are currently being cleared, and Phoenix Union officials say all students are safe. Police are checking the school room by room are a precaution.

Roads leading into the high school have been shut down, and the Central Avenue and Campbell light rail station is closed. Central Avenue is closed on both sides of the school.

Police are warning parents to stay away from the area, and that those seeking to reunite with their kids need to wait at Indian Steele Park.

It is unknown if anyone has been hurt, and there has been no confirmation that any gunshots have been fired.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Latest updates

2:26 p.m.

Police say no evidence of a gun or shots fired on the Central High School campus has been found. Students continue to be released from the school where they will be reunited with their parents at Indian Steele Park.

2:20 p.m.

Police say they are not actively looking for a suspect. Students at Central High School will be let out classroom by classroom and escorted to Steel Indian School Park where parents can pick them up. Other schools are still on lockdown.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A large police presence is at Central High School.