Phoenix Union High School District will not re-sign agreement with Phoenix for School Resource Officers

Officials with the Phoenix Union High School District say they will not re-sign an annual agreement the school district has with the City of Phoenix for School Resource Officers.

"As the district responsibly yet courageously addresses two pandemics, racism and COVID-19, [Superintendent] Dr. [Chad] Gestson said that this is the right time for PXU to revisit and even rethink school safety," read a portion of a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

In the same statement, school district officials say the 2020-2021 school year will see even more campus closures and remote learning, and as a result, there will be a reduced need for day-to-day school safety measures, including the use of law enforcement.

"Phoenix Union will use off-duty officers, as and when needed, to assist with required law enforcement notifications, campus and community safety needs, and other mandatory reporting issues. Officers will be assigned to the district, not to schools," read a portion of the statement.

The decision, according to school district officials, will result in significant budget savings, with the majority of the saved funds be used to train and further develop school safety teams in preparation to launch the 2021-2022 school year.

In addition, school district officials will also allocate $1.2 million to three separate, yet complementary participatory budgeting process that will involve staff, students, and parents.

In the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minnesota and subsequent national controversy over racial inequality and police brutality, there have been calls for school resource officers to be removed from schools.

In June, FOX 10 sister station KMSP-TV reported that public school officials in St. Paul and Minneapolis have voted to stop using school resource officers.

According to the Phoenix Union High School District's website, 81.7% of its students are Hispanic.

Phoenix Union High School District Participatory Budgeting

https://www.pxu.org/PB