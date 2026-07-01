Tempe peeping tom investigation: Police look for additional victims

The Brief Tempe Police arrested 51-year-old attorney Michael DiBenedetto on voyeurism and burglary charges after he allegedly peeked into women's homes. Investigators used drones to track his vehicle and reportedly caught him undressed in a victim's backyard, leading authorities to suspect there may be additional victims. DiBenedetto has a 2009 conviction in Illinois for a similar incident, which he claimed occurred while he was performing investigative work for a client.



Tempe Police say Michael DiBenedetto is tied to at least two instances where he was secretly watching women in their homes.

Because this is not the first time he has been accused of this behavior, investigators fear there are more victims out there.

What they're saying:

"He was going into backyards and watching women in states of undressed," Sgt. Blake Dunn of the Tempe Police Department said.

The 51-year-old attorney is facing voyeurism and burglary charges after being accused of secretly watching or recording women in their Tempe homes.

"Obviously it's a huge intrusion of privacy," Dunn said. "They're terrified that someone would actually go ahead and do this."

Court documents say back in mid-June, a woman caught him on her home security cameras after spotting an iPhone held up to her window while she was in the shower. Ten days later, police tracking his car reportedly caught him undressed in a second victim's backyard, peeking in and touching himself.

The Tempe Police Department provided a photo of the suspect's car to help possible victims come forward if they recognize the car.

"That's his MO: going through the alleys, pretending he is on a run and then jumping into backyards," Dunn said.

Police believe he was a stranger to the women.

"We have no reason to believe that they knew him," Dunn said.

Which is why investigators are now looking for others.

"We're looking into him potentially looking into more women," Dunn said.

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Dig deeper:

According to prosecutors, he has a history.

"Also worth noting that the suspect has a 2009 conviction in Illinois – looks to be similar to voyeurism," Ashley Stetson, deputy county attorney, said. "Form 4 calls it unlawful window peeking."

DiBenedetto addressed the allegation during his initial court appearance.

"Regarding the 2009 incident, I was working for a client," DiBenedetto said. "I was working for a client who could not afford a private investigator and, essentially, I was doing that for them to save them some money."

Mesa attorney Michael DiBenedetto is accused of voyeurism after two incidents in Tempe, investigators say. (Photo courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Suspect is a lawyer in Arizona

The State Bar of Arizona tells FOX 10 that he is currently in good standing, but they cannot comment on the active investigation. FOX 10 followed up with the State Bar because their records say his license was reinstated in February. Information was requested about this, but a response has not been received yet.

What you can do:

Tempe Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been secretly watched or recorded to contact them.

"The investigation remains active as detectives work to determine whether there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers," the police department said.