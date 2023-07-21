Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Barbie's Dream Bar, Shark Week and more

Check out Barbie events, Back to the 80s, Ganbatte Mini Con and more happening in the Valley this weekend.

Gilbert

Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party at Verde

"Here eventgoers will get to indulge in pink drinks and macarons at Decadent Macaron, pink deals at Sophie May Boutique and a Vitality Bowls’ pink smoothie special. Guests can also enjoy photo opps, a custom sunglasses bar, a bounce house, and more."

July 21

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Verde at Cooley Station

https://www.verdegilbert.com/news-copy

Glendale

Ganbatte Mini Con

This mini convention will feature a curated anime and K-pop marketplace, a cosplay contest, a Pikachu parade, a taiko drum performance and more.

July 22

12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

$25

Glendale Civic Center

https://www.ganbattepopup.com/

Phoenix

Back to the 80s at CB Live

"Rock Lobster is bringing the heat this summer and we’d love for you to be a part of it! They are Arizona’s absolute best cover band when it comes to playing the ultimate retro music!

Show up in 80’s attire to win 2 tickets to see Bryan Adams with Joan Jett at the Footprint Center!"

July 21

7:30 p.m.

CB Live

https://phxevents.cblive.com/shows/227764

Carnival of Illusion

"It's a UNIQUE Old-World Illusion Show perfect for anniversaries, date nights, birthdays, and special evenings! Thanks to our guests, Carnival of Illusion is the #1 Show on TripAdvisor and the longest-running theater show in Arizona history."

July 21-22

4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

$75+

Wrigley Mansion

https://www.carnivalofillusion.com/

Taylor Swift Laser Show at the Arizona Science Center

"Arizona Science Center is welcoming Taylor Swift to the Dorrance Planetarium! If you missed her Eras Tour stop in Glendale or simply want to be enchanted again, shake it off because it feels like the perfect night to catch the brand new Taylor Swift Laser Show during the Center’s Friday Evening Extended Hours."

July 21 and 28

6:13 p.m., 7:13 p.m.

$5.13 + general admission ($10 for members, $12 for non-members)

Arizona Science Center

https://www.azscience.org/visit/upcoming-events/

Arizona Opera Film Festival: Candide

"Arizona Opera’s popular summer opera film festival returns beginning July 2023! Enjoy fantastic opera presented digitally in the Roma and Raymond Wittcoff Black Box Theater at the Arizona Opera Center. This season, we are presenting films that represent works performed by multiple opera companies, including The Atlanta Opera's Candide."

July 23

2 p.m.

Free, pay what you wish

Arizona Opera

https://azopera.org/film-festival

Scottsdale

Barbie Festivities at Scottsdale Quarter

Check out these specials:

Kendra Scott is offering Barbie-themed sips and treats and a chance to win jewelry. Sit Still will also be in store omn July 22 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to offer free hair tinseling.

LoveShackFancy is offering "sips in store."

Etta is offering a specialty pink cocktail - the "Let's go party!"

Lip Lab is offering custom Barbie inspired lipstick and lipgloss.

The Quad will also have a Malibu Barbie backdrop for pictures.

July 21-22

10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Scottsdale Quarter

https://scottsdalequarter.com/events-news/event/2023/07/20/default-calendar/hi-barbie

Shark Week at OdySea Aquarium

"Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure because it's Shark Week at OdySea Aquarium, where guests can get up-close with 14 different species of sharks – one of the largest arrays of sharks in the entire country! This week-long celebration of the majestic shark is "packed to the gills" with thrilling activities that will leave visitors on the edge of their "Voyager" seat as they become immersed in the awe-inspiring world of white tip, black tip, sandbar, sand tiger, lemon, and nurse sharks in that exhibit alone!"

July 23-30

$44.95 for adults, $34.95 for kids

OdySea Aquarium

https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/

Tempe

Barbie's Dream Bar

Barbie's Dream Bar, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, will offer themed drinks, games, and even a Barbie photo booth.