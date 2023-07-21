Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Barbie's Dream Bar, Shark Week and more

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Barbie's Dream Bar, Shark Week and more

By May Phan
Published 
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix

Check out Barbie events, Back to the 80s, Ganbatte Mini Con and more happening in the Valley this weekend.

Gilbert

Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party at Verde

"Here eventgoers will get to indulge in pink drinks and macarons at Decadent Macaron, pink deals at Sophie May Boutique and a Vitality Bowls’ pink smoothie special. Guests can also enjoy photo opps, a custom sunglasses bar, a bounce house, and more."

Glendale

Ganbatte Mini Con

This mini convention will feature a curated anime and K-pop marketplace, a cosplay contest, a Pikachu parade, a taiko drum performance and more.

Phoenix

Back to the 80s at CB Live

"Rock Lobster is bringing the heat this summer and we’d love for you to be a part of it! They are Arizona’s absolute best cover band when it comes to playing the ultimate retro music! 

Show up in 80’s attire to win 2 tickets to see Bryan Adams with Joan Jett at the Footprint Center!"

Carnival of Illusion

"It's a UNIQUE Old-World Illusion Show perfect for anniversaries, date nights, birthdays, and special evenings! Thanks to our guests, Carnival of Illusion is the #1 Show on TripAdvisor and the longest-running theater show in Arizona history."

Taylor Swift Laser Show at the Arizona Science Center

"Arizona Science Center is welcoming Taylor Swift to the Dorrance Planetarium! If you missed her Eras Tour stop in Glendale or simply want to be enchanted again, shake it off because it feels like the perfect night to catch the brand new Taylor Swift Laser Show during the Center’s Friday Evening Extended Hours."

Arizona Opera Film Festival: Candide

"Arizona Opera’s popular summer opera film festival returns beginning July 2023! Enjoy fantastic opera presented digitally in the Roma and Raymond Wittcoff Black Box Theater at the Arizona Opera Center. This season, we are presenting films that represent works performed by multiple opera companies, including The Atlanta Opera's Candide."

Scottsdale

Barbie Festivities at Scottsdale Quarter 

Check out these specials:

  • Kendra Scott is offering Barbie-themed sips and treats and a chance to win jewelry. Sit Still will also be in store omn July 22 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to offer free hair tinseling.
  • LoveShackFancy is offering "sips in store."
  • Etta is offering a specialty pink cocktail - the "Let's go party!"
  • Lip Lab is offering custom Barbie inspired lipstick and lipgloss.

The Quad will also have a Malibu Barbie backdrop for pictures.

Shark Week at OdySea Aquarium

"Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure because it's Shark Week at OdySea Aquarium, where guests can get up-close with 14 different species of sharks – one of the largest arrays of sharks in the entire country! This week-long celebration of the majestic shark is "packed to the gills" with thrilling activities that will leave visitors on the edge of their "Voyager" seat as they become immersed in the awe-inspiring world of white tip, black tip, sandbar, sand tiger, lemon, and nurse sharks in that exhibit alone!"

Courtesy: Arizona Boardwalk

Tempe

Barbie's Dream Bar

Barbie's Dream Bar, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, will offer themed drinks, games, and even a Barbie photo booth.

Tempe Marketplace to host Barbie's Dream Bar

For those who want to get the full Barbie experience, they can head to the Tempe Marketplace on July 21, which will play host to Barbie's Dream Bar.