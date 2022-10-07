Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct 7-10

Need plans this weekend? From Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations to Greek festivals to psychic fairs, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 7-10:

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations

8th Annual Indigenous People's Day Arizona Gathering

"The Indigenous Peoples Day Arizona 2022 planning committee is excited to announce a weekend full of action-oriented land acknowledgements, movement celebrations, and community building. As always, there is NO COST to attend our events, which are family-friendly and drug/alcohol-free zones."

Events include: trash pickup at Rio Salado; a Day of Movement; and a day-long conference about self-care, sovereignty and land preservation.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest

"Every day is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but once a year we come together to celebrate our origins and indigeneity as this nation's First Peoples’. The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest transforms Roosevelt Row’s arts district into a celebration of all Indigenous nations featuring family-fun activities, live music, demos, native food, art, and much more!"

Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the Heard Museum - Phoenix

"A visit to the museum is a perfect way to support American Indian artists, musicians, writers and engage with community partners. Join us for this special day during which we honor the vitality, beauty and diversity of American Indian people."

Oct. 8

9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

https://heard.org/event/indigenous-peoples-day/

Native American Connections 39th Annual Parade - Phoenix

"The NAC Parade's long awaited return is here! Join us 9am to 11am on our iconic route starting at 3rd Street & Oak St. in Phoenix, AZ to celebrate our 50th anniversary and the 75th anniversary of the Phoenix Indian Center. "

Phoenix Indian Center Social Powwow & Gourd Dance

"Plan to join us on Saturday, Oct 08, 2022 for our social powwow and gourd dance! This will be an outdoor event, spectators are allowed to bring canopies, however stakes can't be used in the grounds. It is also recommended to bring your own chairs."

Avondale

Goldrush Music Festival

After a 2-year hiatus, one of the biggest EDM festivals in Arizona is coming back. Check out some of the top DJs in the genre, including Seven Lions, Excision, Kaskade and more.

Mesa

Asian District Night Market 2022: Kamayan Festival

"Come celebrate Filipino American History Month with our very own Kamayan Festival formerly known as the Asian District Night Market. The Kamayan Festival is a two - night food and entertainment event that celebrates cultural diversity, culinary creativity, and exquisite artistry with people of all ages!"

AZ Margarita, Mojito, Craft Beer, and Food Truck Festival

"This annual festival will have great music, unlimited margaritas, mojitos, and craft beer. There will also be over 20 food trucks."

Celebrate Mesa

"Celebrate Mesa and all it has to offer at this FREE family festival!" Activities include bounce houses, kids' games, carnival rides, a petting zoo, visits from superheroes, food trucks and more.

Phoenix

AZ Women's Expo

"Learn a new hobby, purchase a one of a kind gift, relax and unwind with free massages, beauty treatments, and even a new hairstyle. Enjoy DIY crafting, samples, wine tastings, fashion shows, beauty and wellness pavilions, and hundreds of pop up booths."

Phoenix Greek Festival

"We are pleased to provide you with an opportunity to share in the rich history, culture, and culinary delights of Greece. Enjoy Greek food, music, dancing, jewelry, art, grocery items and activities for children."

Phoenix Psychic Fair

"Join us for a special day of Readings, Revelations, and Renewal…Get the healing and life guidance you’ve been searching for in a fun, festive, high energy, and high vibration ambiance! There’s truly something for everyone."

Sidewalk Saturday Artisan Market

"A weekly celebration of local artisans, connection, and community on the sidewalks in the heart of downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District."

Peoria

Peoria Country Fest

"The City of Peoria and Pleasant Harbor invite you to enjoy Peoria Country Fest on Saturday, October 8, 2022, featuring live country music from four popular country artists and LIVE bull riding. The event also includes food trucks, a beer garden, and mechanical bull riding. This is a one-day country festival with an optional Weekend Camping Experience."

Peoria Spooktacular Outdoor Movie, Halloween Party, Food Trucks & More

Tempe

Four Peaks Oktoberfest

"In 2022, Tempe Sister Cities marks the 49th anniversary of its Oktoberfest celebration in Tempe.

Oktoberfest is an annual fundraiser with proceeds used to send Tempe high school students to cities all around the world. Tempe Sister Cities is an internationally recognized non-profit, awarded multiple times for its promotion of multiculturalism."

It features live music, German beers, bratwursts and carnival food, dachshund races and more.