Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this Labor Day weekend

Need plans this Labor Day weekend? From rodeos to anime conventions to First Fridays, we've compiled a slew of fun events to check out for Sept. 2-5:

Conventions, festivals

Arizona State Card Show - Phoenix

Check out Arizona’s largest card collectibles show, offering sports cards, memorabilia, gaming collectibles, coins, comics, Funko

Pops and more.

CoKoCon - Tempe

CoKoCon is a traditional science fiction/fantasy convention, featuring an art show, dealers' room, gaming, filk music, room parties and more.

Date: Sept. 2-5

Address: DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix Tempe - 2100 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282

Cost: $60 for adults, $30 for youth (7-12) - kids under 7 are free, limited to two per adult member

http://www.cokocon.org/2022/index.html

Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival - Scottsdale

"At the Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival you will find a wide variety of Sewing, Quilting, Needle-Art and Craft supply exhibits from many quality companies."

Repticon Phoenix - Mesa

See live reptiles up close, check out hourly seminars, buy exotic pets from breeders, and get quality advice on how to care for your cold-blooded pet.

Date: Sept. 3-4

- 263 N Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201 Address: Mesa Convention Center

Cost: $11 -$12 for adults, $6 for ages 5-12, ages 4 and under are free

https://repticon.com/arizona-2/phoenix/

Saboten Con - Phoenix

Thousands of fans come down every year to check out this anime and manga convention in downtown Phoenix. The con features maid cafes, raves, a vendor hall, and themed evening raves for people who want to party all night.

Music

Experience Japan at the Musical Instrument Museum - Phoenix

Take in the breadth of Japan’s illustrious music and culture with live encounters and informative discussions. Features origami, calligraphy, a family-friendly music workshop and a performance by world-renowned musician Ken Koshio.

Sorry for Party Rocking - Phoenix

"Take it back to a simpler time, where pop and dance music went hand in hand at every party. The only party where you can get down to these iconic club bangers and fist bump all day long like it’s still 2012!"

Exhibits

Frida Kahlo: An Immersive Biography - Phoenix

This is the last weekend this immersive exhibit of Frida Kahlo will be available. "The innovative proposal explores the artist’s biography through collections of historical photographs, original films, digital environments, artistic Installations, collector’s items and newly created music that reproduce the most relevant moments of her life, inviting visitors to discover the incredible story that built the myth."

Going Places! The Technology of Transportation - Phoenix

"Travel the world in Going Places. Through engaging interactives, explore how different modes of transportation have shaped society. Discover how gravity, wind, currents, waves, friction, and changing landscapes are overcome by the ingenious designs of travel technology."

Food and drink

Hatch Green Chile Festival - Laveen

"Come grab your fresh roasted green chiles direct from Hatch New Mexico! We will have food trucks, vendors, and all kinds of delicious fun!"

HHC Texas Hot Chicken Grand Opening - Tempe

Try out "the best Texas hot chicken sandwich" in Tempe for their grand opening this weekend. Features live music, a car show and more.

Labor Day Weekend Cold Bar Pop-Up & Pool Party - Phoenix

"FOUND:RE presents its Passport Destination with a "White Party" inspired by Ibiza on the pool deck. The party will feature delicious cold bar specialties prepared by Chef Shane Jackson, poolside drink specials, and a DJ spinning the hottest beats."

Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers - Phoenix

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers for a four-game series.

Other fun activities

Arizona Black Rodeo - Scottsdale

"Arizona Black Rodeo, in its 11th year, is one of the largest and most popular African-American cultural and educational events in Arizona, having attracted as many as 9,000 rodeo fans across a weekend of fun and exciting Western experiences designed for the entire family."

Labor YAY! at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale

"Turn your Labor Day Weekend into a Labor YAY Weekend at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale! Come spin to win for prizes and swag! Breakfast AND lunch on us! Free bikini wash!"

First Friday - Phoenix

Check out this monthly celebration of Phoenix arts, culture and food in the heart of the city.

Date: Sept. 2

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Address: Around downtown Phoenix

https://dtphx.org/event/?id=2667

Flashlight Nights - Phoenix

This is the last weekend of the event. "Grab your flashlight and get your glow on! Experience the desert after dark with hands-on activities, live dance, musical performances, cool treats, a farmers’ market and more."

$3 Movie Tickets at AMC

Harkins, AMC and Cinemark are all offering $3 movies for National Cinema Day. Learn more here.