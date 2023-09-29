Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Oktoberfest, Monster Jam, Somos Peoria and more

There's a slew of fun events happening in the Valley this weekend, including Monster Jam, Ballet Under the Stars, Oktoberfest and more.

Chandler

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest

"Join us on Saturday, September 30th 1pm-10pm and Sunday, October 1st 1pm-8pm at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park in the heart of the original town square with Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company! Featuring local beer by SanTan Brewing Co. and Pedal Haus Brewery, canned cocktails by SanTan Spirits, German fare, games and a family fun zone!"

Sept. 30 - Oct. 1

$16+

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-chandler-oktoberfest-2023-tickets-634278583317

Chandler Oktoberfest (Evolve PR and Marketing)

Highland Yard Vintage Halloween Market

"Shop 60 local designers, curators, artisans and more at our amazing vintage market!"

Through Oct. 1

https://www.facebook.com/Highlandyardvintage/

Glendale

Glendale Monster Jam

"At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world."

Sept. 30

$23+

State Farm Stadium

https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/glendale-az/sep-30-2023-sep-30-2023

Bakugan Dragonoid (Feld Entertainment)

Professional Bull Riders at Desert Diamond Arena

"PBR Teams is back in Glendale September 29 - October 1 for Ridge Rider Days at Desert Diamond Arena. Support your home PBR Team, the Arizona Ridge Riders, in their home arena as they battle seven other PBR teams for the Ridge Rider Days title.

Before the events, bring the entire family to the Ridge Rider Days Fan Fest located on the Westgate Plaza. There will be activities, vendors, performances, live music, and more!"

Sept. 29 - Oct. 1

$20+

Desert Diamond Arena

https://www.desertdiamondarena.com/events/detail/ridgeriderdays23

West Valley Women's Day Out Expo

"Since 1999 The Expo has brought together women, families, community-based health organizations, medical professions, fitness, beauty and wellness experts for a day of education, inspiration, fun and networking."

Sept. 30

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

Glendale Civic Center

https://womensdayoutexpo.com/

Mesa

Mexican Baseball Fiesta

"Sloan Park is excited to once again host the Mexican Baseball Fiesta Friday, September 29, through Sunday, October 1!

This year's tournament showcases four teams from Mexico: Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregón, Aguilas de Mexicali and Algodoneros de Guasave. Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. MST, while Saturday’s doubleheader and Sunday’s game both start at 4 p.m. MST. Following Sunday’s game, attendees can enjoy a postgame concert featuring Contacto Norte."

Sept. 29-Oct. 1

$25+

Sloan Park

https://mexicanbaseballfiesta.com/

Peoria

Somos Peoria

"Somos Peoria is a multicultural festival celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This city-sponsored signature event takes place in Downtown Peoria between Washington and Jefferson Streets, and 83rd Ave. In addition to live musical entertainment from national and local bands, festivalgoers have the opportunity to sample a variety of traditional foods, beer and margaritas, shop arts and crafts, and enjoy celebrated Hispanic activities such as Ballet Folklorico, lucha libre, strolling mariachis, and a low-rider car display."

Sept. 30

4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Free

Old Town Peoria (83rd Avenue and Grand)

https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/arts-culture/special-events/somos-peoria

Phoenix

Arizona State Fair

"With a rich history of delivering top-tier entertainment, heart-pounding rides, and delectable treats, the 2023 Arizona State Fair promises to be a true celebration of community, tradition, and pure deep fried fun for all."

Sept. 22 - Oct. 29

$15+

Arizona State Fairgrounds

https://azstatefair.com/

Bad Art Night

"Calling all awful artists! Join CREATE’s next Family Maker Night: Bad Art Night! Makers of all ages and backgrounds are invited to connect at an evening full of amazingly atrocious art. Straight lines, complimentary colors and perfect proportions aren’t welcome—just bring your lack of talent, an abundance of absurdity and your sense of humor."

Sept. 29

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

$25+

Arizona Science Center

https://www.azscience.org/attractions/create-makerspace/

Ty Brennan and Syleste Rodriguez participate in Bad Art Night.

Ballet Under the Stars

"Join us this fall as we kick off the 2023-2024 season with free events & dance performances for the whole family in Phoenix and across the Valley. During our Ballet Under the Stars performances, you’ll have a chance to see several exciting contemporary and classical ballet excerpts!"

Sept. 29-30

7 p.m.

Free

Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater (Goodyear - Sept. 29) and Steele Indian School Park (Phoenix - Sept. 30)

https://balletaz.org/ballet-under-the-stars/

Heritage Family Day

"Stop by for free Heritage Family Days one Saturday a month at Heritage Square! Join us on the porch of the Shop the Square Museum Store for storytime and a themed craft, and then stick around for a game or two of croquet on the lawn."

Sept. 30

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free

Heritage Square Park

https://heritagesquarephx.org/heritage-family-days/

Mid-Autumn Festival

"This is a free event celebrating the culture and tradition of the Moon Festival! Also called Mid-Autumn Festival, the Moon Festival is celebrated in Chinese culture. We invite you to come celebrate and share this tradition with us!

There will be lion dance performances, dragon dance performances, Kung Fu demonstrations including weapon demonstrations, Tai Chi performances, and free crafts! The origin story of the Moon Festival will also be displayed."

Oct. 1

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Free

Desert Ridge Marketplace

https://shopdesertridge.com/event/autumnfestival/

Scottsdale

Action & Adventure Festival

"Meet your favorite action heroes, fly on a zipline, enjoy bounce houses and slides, face painting, live entertainment, action-packed performances, raffle prizes and giveaways, and local vendors for shopping!"

Sept. 30

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Free

Arizona Boardwalk

https://www.azboardwalk.com/event/free-action-adventure-festival-2/

Action & Adventure Festival (Arizona Boardwalk)

Scottsdale Fashion Week

"Scottsdale Fashion Week is the state’s most high-end series of fashion shows. It is a star-studded annual event with a calendar of activities sure to attract thousands of attendees. The week of events brings together designers, buyers, media, stylists, celebrities, VIPs and special guests."

Through Oct. 1

Events at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, Scottsdale Fashion Square

https://scottsdalefashionweek.com/



