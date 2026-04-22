Thousands in AZ went without power; shocking discovery along West Valley freeway | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - APS shuts off power for thousands in the Flagstaff area; 1 person found dead following far West Valley house fire; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 22, 2026.
1. Thousands went without power in Northern Arizona
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Power was shut off on Wednesday to approximately 6,000 APS customers in the Flagstaff area. The company says the outage is part of a plan to help reduce the risk of wildfires.
2. Grisly find along West Valley freeway
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DPS says a woman has been taken into custody after a body with a gunshot wound was found inside a burned car on the Loop 101 in Glendale.
3. 1 found dead following far West Valley fire
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One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a home on April 22 near Baseline and Pima Roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
4. Latest on Spirit Airline woes
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Spirit Airlines remains mired in financial problems, and there is a possibility the low-cost carrier could go under without help from the federal government.
5. Nancy Guthrie updates
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Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 81 days. Authorities believe she was abducted from her Tucson-area home sometime between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Wednesday was windy, with comfortable temperatures across the state. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the escalating wind gusts in the high country for the remainder of the week.
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