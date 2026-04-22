Thousands in AZ went without power; shocking discovery along West Valley freeway | Nightly Roundup

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APS shuts off power for thousands in the Flagstaff area; 1 person found dead following far West Valley house fire; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

1. Thousands went without power in Northern Arizona

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2. Grisly find along West Valley freeway

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3. 1 found dead following far West Valley fire

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4. Latest on Spirit Airline woes

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5. Nancy Guthrie updates

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