Travelers head for airports with just days left before Thanksgiving

Holiday travel is expected to increase in 2021, as more people feel comfortable travelling to visit loved ones, and workers at Sky Harbor are seeing more and more holiday travelers.

In 2019, the TSA screened more than 26 million travelers during the Thanksgiving travel period, a record-breaking number. For Thanksgiving 2021, they are expecting to screen about 20 million passengers. Greg Roybal with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport says they have been seeing numbers steadily increase.

"In 2021, we have been trending up towards our 2019 numbers. 2019 was our record year, and of course, 2020 was an outlier as far as years go," said Roybal.

Travelers were passing through Sky Harbor as early as Nov. 19.

"We got through security pretty fast. We were actually two hours ahead of schedule, and we just sat at our gate," said one traveler.

Mike Cortez, who came in from New Orleans, said he made the best decision in coming early.

"I got my TSA Precheck, I walked right through. It worked out really well," said Cortez.

For Matthew Rounis, leaving several days earlier means spending more time with family.

"I always watch football with my dad and my grandpa, and I always spend time with the dogs and with my mom and grandma," said Rounis.

On Nov. 23, travelers are still coming into Phoenix, with just days to go before Thanksgiving. For some travelers, it is their first flight since the pandemic began.

"Flights were a little bit cheaper, and then, just hoping to avoid any rush. I mean, we'll see. It’s OK. I’m personally vaccinated and all my family is. We are kind of taking as much precaution as we can," said Olivia Fredette.

Other travelers heading out of Phoenix say the holiday lines and delays make it all worth it for family reunions.

"I'm just going home from school. We got break, so I'm going home," said Carter Bierman, who was heading to Omaha, Neb.

"We have additional staff on sight to help with the demand," said Heather Shelbrack with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. "We have our customer service teams, our operations teams, our volunteer navigators. Everybody is available to help our travelers."

However, as travel numbers rise, so are COVID-19 cases, with CDC officials reporting a 16% increase this week, or an average of 88,000 new cases nationwide, daily.

As airports are expected to be busy, TSA officials are reminding people to check with the airline before heading to the airport, and pack a whole lot of patience.

"It’s anticipated to be one of our busiest times, if not the busiest time this year, and again, it’s really important that travelers give themselves extra time. Check what’s in your bag before coming to the airport. Make sure you don’t have any prohibited items," said Shelbrack.

