Trump makes Phoenix campaign stop; woman arrested amid fraud probe | Nightly Roundup

Published  June 6, 2024 6:10pm MST
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From Former President Donald Trump's campaign stop in North Phoenix to new developments in a murder case involving a Phoenix area teen, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 6, 2024.

1. Fire crews battle Northern Arizona wildfire

The Bravo Fire burning in Coconino County near Bellemont has some residents preparing to leave their homes on Thursday afternoon.

2. Phoenix woman accused of fraud

A Phoenix woman has been arrested, according to Surprise Police officials, for her alleged involvement in a number of fraud-related crimes.

3. Trump makes Arizona campaign stop

Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Thursday with a trip to Arizona, his first appearance in a battleground state since he was convicted in a hush money scandal.

4. Crash kills woman near Prescott

A crash north of Prescott left a woman dead and her husband injured.

5. New arrest made in Arizona teen's murder

A second person has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a teenager in west Phoenix.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

