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USA soccer fans cheer on USMNT at Tombstone Brewing Co. in Phoenix

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
FIFA World Cup
Published June 25, 2026 9:19 PM MST
Published June 25, 2026 9:19 PM MST
World Cup fever hits Arizona
World Cup fever hits Arizona

World Cup fever hits Arizona

Tombstone Brewery in Phoenix was standing room only as fans gathered to watch Team USA advance to the knockout round. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has more.

The Brief

    • Fans packed Tombstone Brewing Co. in Phoenix to support Team U.S.A. as they advance to the knockout round.
    • Supporters of the Turkish Men’s National Team watched from Chandler as their mathematically eliminated team closed out group stage play.
    • The American Outlaws Phoenix Chapter invited more soccer fans to join their watch parties for the next round.

PHOENIX - Tombstone Brewing Co. in Phoenix was standing room only Thursday as Valley soccer fans packed the venue to cheer on Team USA in its final group-stage match against the Turkish men's national team.

The watch party, hosted by the Phoenix chapter of the American Outlaws supporters group, featured chants, drums and a sea of red, white and blue as fans rallied behind the U.S. men's national team.

What they're saying:

"I want to keep the momentum going ... onward and upward," said Nate Worthington of the American Outlaws Phoenix chapter.

Team USA secured a spot in the knockout round before the match had started, giving supporters another reason to celebrate.

"We follow the U.S. no matter what," Valley resident Mario Lopez said. "Where they go, we're there, and we're supporting. We're loud, we're crazy, and we're just having a blast."

Throughout the match, supporters sang and beat drums, creating an atmosphere that resembled a stadium more than a brewery.

"There's community, there's belonging, there's fun," Worthington said. "I've developed friendships here. My first time coming to one of these, I didn't know a single person. Now I'm leading the songs."

'The kids will never, ever forget this experience'

While American fans celebrated, Valley resident and Turkey native Mustafa Uygur watched the match with friends in Chandler, hoping to see his home country finish the tournament on a positive note.

Turkey had already been mathematically eliminated from advancing before kickoff, but Uygur said having the national team train in Mesa gave his family memories they will never forget.

"The kids will never, ever forget this experience because they cannot do that back in Istanbul, all the players coming together and taking pictures and photos and just signing the jerseys," Uygur said.

As Team USA prepares for the knockout round, American Outlaws leaders say they hope more fans will join them for future watch parties.

"If you want to come, you want to sing, you want to watch us drum, you want to clap along and cheer on the USA, this is where you want to be," said Jamara Saah, president of the American Outlaws Phoenix chapter.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Nate Worthington, Mario Lopez, Mustafa Uygur, and Jamara Saah.

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