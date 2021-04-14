Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
7
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Video captures boxing bunnies trading blows in UK

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Boxing bunnies caught on camera duking it out

A British photographer captured footage of pair of hares fighting on April 2. (Source: Paula Cooper)

SWAFFHAM, United Kingdom - Photographer Paula Cooper captured a brawl between two rabbits on her way home from work on April 2.

Cooper told Storyful she pulled over to watch a group of brown hares roaming about a local field when two of them began duking it out right in front of her.

According to Woodland Trust, a conservation charity in the U.K., this is common behavior in the springtime.

"Brown hares are famous for their energetic behaviour, and during the month of March in particular they are known to ‘box’ frantically with one another," Woodland Trust explained. "These 'mad March hares' do this because they are in their mating season, with the males (bucks) seeking out any females (does) that have come into season.

Boxing bunnies

Woodland Trust said skirmishes usually break out when a male hare is being too persistent with a female — chasing her across fields in an attempt to mate. (Source: Paula Cooper)

Woodland Trust said skirmishes usually break out when a male hare is being too persistent with a female — chasing her across fields in an attempt to mate.

"When she’s had enough, she’ll turn around and try to fend him off in a fierce boxing match," Woodland Trust said.

After the fisticuffs, Cooper said the hares began eating together — with the female giving the male "an odd glare."

This story was reported from Atlanta.