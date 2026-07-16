Video captures brawl at Arizona In-N-Out; Trump makes 2020 election claims in address | Nightly Roundup

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Video captures chaos inside East Valley In-N-Out during brawl; President Trump alleges interference in 2020 election; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 16, 2026.

1. Brawl at Tempe In-N-Out caught on camera

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2. Arizonans arrested in connection with paint theft ring

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3. Son accused of killing dad in the West Valley

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4. Possible link in Cyclospora outbreak found

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4. President Trump makes voter data claims in primetime address

President Donald Trump delivered a primetime address to the nation from the White House on Thursday, alleging that China acquired millions in US voter data.

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