Video captures brawl at Arizona In-N-Out; Trump makes 2020 election claims in address | Nightly Roundup
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PHOENIX - Video captures chaos inside East Valley In-N-Out during brawl; President Trump alleges interference in 2020 election; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 16, 2026.
1. Brawl at Tempe In-N-Out caught on camera
2. Arizonans arrested in connection with paint theft ring
3. Son accused of killing dad in the West Valley
4. Possible link in Cyclospora outbreak found
4. President Trump makes voter data claims in primetime address
President Donald Trump delivered a primetime address to the nation from the White House on Thursday, alleging that China acquired millions in US voter data.