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Video captures brawl at Arizona In-N-Out; Trump makes 2020 election claims in address | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 16, 2026 6:50 PM MST
Published July 16, 2026 6:50 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - Video captures chaos inside East Valley In-N-Out during brawl; President Trump alleges interference in 2020 election; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 16, 2026.

1. Brawl at Tempe In-N-Out caught on camera

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Arizona In-N-Out brawl caught on video shows customers running for cover
article

Arizona In-N-Out brawl caught on video shows customers running for cover

A video captured chaos inside a Tempe In-N-Out Burger Rural Road and Play del Norte Drive as a fight broke out, sending frightened customers fleeing for the exit.

2. Arizonans arrested in connection with paint theft ring

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Arizona painters arrested in $40,000 paint theft ring, blame low wages for crimes: PD
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Arizona painters arrested in $40,000 paint theft ring, blame low wages for crimes: PD

Three Valley painters accused of stealing $40,000 worth of paint allegedly told police they turned to crime because their day jobs paid like crap.

3. Son accused of killing dad in the West Valley

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Son accused of murdering West Valley dad; judge orders $2M bond
article

Son accused of murdering West Valley dad; judge orders $2M bond

One day after authorities found a dead body in a West Valley neighborhood, police identified their murder suspect as the victim's son.

4. Possible link in Cyclospora outbreak found

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Cyclospora outbreak possibly linked to lettuce from Taco Bell supplier: Report
article

Cyclospora outbreak possibly linked to lettuce from Taco Bell supplier: Report

The possible source of the cyclospora outbreak has been linked to lettuce sold by Taylor Farms to Taco Bell restaurants, according to a report by The Washington Post.

4. President Trump makes voter data claims in primetime address

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump delivered a primetime address to the nation from the White House on Thursday, alleging that China acquired millions in US voter data.

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A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Phoenix could see rain, cooler temps Friday
Phoenix could see rain, cooler temps Friday

Phoenix could see rain, cooler temps Friday

Monsoon activity could bring more precipitation and possibly double-digit temperatures to the Valley ahead of the weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

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