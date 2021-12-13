Viral gift wrapping hacks for this holiday season

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Viral gift wrapping hacks for this holiday season

By Michael Hollan
Published 
Updated 11:50AM
Consumer
FOX News

A lot of work goes into wrapping gifts in fancy paper that people are just going to rip off anyway.

Wrapping gifts is an essential part of celebrating Christmas. There’s nothing more special than coming down on Christmas morning and finding a bunch of presents under the tree.

Unfortunately, getting those gifts all nicely wrapped can be a lot more work than people realize.

Thankfully, social media users are sharing their various gift wrapping hacks online. Whether they involve secret techniques for oddly shaped gifts or showing off unique gadgets that help make the process easier, these tips will help make the holidays a lot less stressful.

Lindsay Roggenbuck shared a video on her page that shows how to wrap an oddly shaped gift. Instead of trying to fit the paper around a stuffed animal, she instead folds the wrapping paper into a small bag. Then she simply puts the toy in the bag and tapes the top shut.

Neatly wrapping a tube-shaped gift can also give a lot of people trouble. Lennia, the "folding queen," showed a trick for making the ends look nice and neat. After cutting the paper to size with the tube, she then cuts the ends into tabs. Then she just presses each individual tab down once the paper is wrapped around the tube, giving it a nice clean edge.

The TikTok page Make Life Simpler showed off a method for folding paper in a way that doesn’t require any tape. This is a good skill to learn because everyone’s had that moment where they run out of tape halfway through wrapping gifts.

Another TikTok user named Molly, posting under the name The Renegade Home, shared a tip for people that have trouble measuring the right amount of paper for a gift. If the paper ends up being too small, she recommends turning the item diagonally before making any folds. This can help take up less paper in the wrapping process.

