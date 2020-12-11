What you need to know as Arizona gears up for massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Health officials and others in Arizona are gearing up for a lot of work ahead, as the country prepares for the start of what will be a massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19, especially after a vaccine by Pfizer was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA on Dec. 11.

1. When will the vaccines start to arrive?

On Dec 9, officials with the Arizona Governor's Office say the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the state on the week of Dec. 13. In all, the state is expected to receive 383,750 COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of December, and in the first week, vaccine doses will be distributed to Maricopa and Pima counties.

"Maricopa will receive approximately 47,000 doses and Pima will receive approximately 11,000 doses, totaling approximately 58,000 doses," read a portion of a statement released by officials with the Governor's Office.

"Moving forward, we expect weekly allocations in order to continue vaccinating more and more people each week," said Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services on Dec. 11.

On Dec. 12, FOX 10 has learned that the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine are slated to be shipped out on Monday, Dec. 14.

The rest of the state will get allotments of doses in the weeks after, following a system based on needs and population.

2. How will the vaccines get transported to Arizona?

With some COVID-19 vaccine, there is the challenge of keeping it at an ultralow temperature so that it remains effective. Experts explain that in comparison to traditional vaccines, the vaccine Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines are built on Messenger RNA, which is why they need to be kept frozen.

On Dec. 12, FOX 10 has learned that two major delivery companies, FedEx and UPS, are handling COVID-19 shipments, with FedEx leading operations on the West Coast while UPS handles operations on the East Coast.

Over the course of three days, the plan is to distribute the vaccines to more than 600 distribution sites across the country, with the goal of getting the most vulnerable vaccinated as soon as possible.

Starting on Dec. 14, the vaccines will be rolling out of a manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., and shipped to distribution sites across the United States. In most cases, the sites are large hospitals or other storage facilities.

150 of those sites are expected to get shipments on Dec. 14, another 425 on Dec. 15, and 66 should receive the vaccine on Dec. 16.

Officials with UPS have released a statement, on the measures taken to keep the vaccine cold. They say as part of the so-called "Operation Warp Speed," they will be producing over 24,000 pounds of ice every day, in addition to purchasing a freezer farm. They also have a newly designated 24/7 command center to track shipments, and to keep tabs on the temperature of these vaccines.

"Extensive coordination will ensure that this occurs," said Gen. Gustave Perna, the Chief Operating Officer for Operation Warp Speed. "We worked with Pfizer, McKesson, UPS, FedEx, federal and local law enforcement agencies to ensure safety and security of the vaccine."

FedEx will also be getting ice to keep the vaccines cold, and transporting the vaccines using priority overnight service. In a statement, officials with the company said they will utilize "Temperature control solutions, near real-time monitoring capabilities, and a dedicated healthcare team to support the express transportation of vaccines and bioscience shipments.”

In addition, FedEx's CEO added that this is "among the most important work in the history of our company, and we’re honored to be a part of the effort to help end this pandemic."\

3. How will be vaccines be stored?

In Arizona, the University of Arizona is among those helping to store the vaccines in an appropriate manner.

On Dec. 11, FOX 10 reported on UArizona's vaccine freezers. Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management at University of Arizona Christopher Kopach says the university has received a shipment of seven -80°C (-112°F) freezers to store vaccines. The university is also expecting a couple more -20°C (-4°F) freezers.

"They’re upright freezers roughly, let’s say, about eight feet high, four feet wide, and we can put in roughly 140,000 vials of the vaccine in there," said Kopach.

All the freezers in total are capable of storing 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. There is also a plan in place in case of a power cut.

"If we ever had electrical bump where we lost power, we have proper redundancy in here that it would not affect the -80," said Kopach.

3. How will the vaccines be distributed?

Vaccines will be given at drive-thru spots, also known as pods. Maricopa County will have five spots ready.

One of thee pods is in Chandler, where Dignity Health was practicing a dry run on the morning of Dec. 11.

"It feels like we’re coming to an end of something, and if the public can continue to wear masks, good hand hygiene, practice social distancing, we can get these vaccines rolled out and get back to some version of the new normal," said Heather James with Dignity Health.

On Dec. 12, Maricopa County opened up their site for healthcare workers to sign up and get the vaccine. Dr. Frank Lovecchio signed up with no hesitation.

"I'm excited, I think it's going to change some morale inside the hospital. Obviously, you have to get two shots to get the full immunization, I think when you get that first shot, you're on your way towards closure to this and making your first step to return to normalcy," said Dr. Lovecchio,

Dr. Lovecchio says that people ask him all the time if he's getting the vaccine, and the answer is yes. Dr. Lovecchip says the risk-benefit ratio suggests that people have to, adding that the great majority of his peers will get vaccinated.

"The interesting thing about the hospitals is they are not requiring us to get it. I think that's an interesting approach," said Dr. Lovecchio.

While many people are reluctant to get the vaccine, Dr. Lovecchio says it's imperative to reach herd immunity, which is estimated to be achieved when 70% of the population is either vaccinated or otherwise immune to the virus.

"The likelihood of you dying from COVID-19 to this vaccine is not even close. More likely to get sick with the virus then the vaccine, from what we know so far," said Dr. Lovecchio.

However, in a survey of health care workers, only 55% of those who responded said they’d be very likely or likely to get the vaccine.

“We will be working with our healthcare providers, as well as our local community partners, to make sure we get as much vaccination going as possible," said Dr. Christ.

4. How much will the vaccine cost?

In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Dec. 2 that he has signed an executive order, that will allow all Arizonans to receive the vaccine for free. Gov. Ducey added that taxpayer dollars will not be used to pay for the vaccines.

5. What are people thinking about the vaccine?

According to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey, only half of all Americans surveyed are ready for the vaccine.

Meanwhile, one person who spoke with FOX 10 on Dec. 11 says he is ready for the vaccine. Shawn Trobla's aunt is in an assisted living facility. Those in such facilities will be among the first to receive the vaccines, since it is known that most of the deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in people over 75 years old.

“I am really grateful she will be prioritized based on her residential setting. It is so important," said Trobla.

Trobla hasn't been able to see her aunt for nine months, and the thought of being reunited brought tears to her eyes.

"It will be very celebratory," said Trobla. "I mean, it has been 9 months. We haven’t been able to hug her, she hasn’t been able to hug us."

"It gives us hope for normalcy coming up soon," said David Voepel, CEO for the Arizona Healthcare Association.

Voepel says all 147 of the skilled nursing facilities in Arizona signed up for the vaccine, which means 27,000 residents and staff who can be vaccinated. The distribution for those facilities will start on Dec. 27, and assisted living facilities will be the week after that.

"They can opt out. Anyone can opt out. It is not mandatory from any end," said Voepel. "We are encouraging everyone to get it because it seems like a safe shot."

Cvs and Walgreens partners will vaccinate staff and residents in the facility, and they will conduct a total of three visits. Then, visits with family may be able to start again.

"We are hoping the vaccine gets up there, and it is wrapped up by first part of January, and hopefully by February, March, and spring, we can get back to normal and we can do social activities," said Voepel.

Trobia says after such a long year, this is bringing hope to her and her family that they can finally be together.

"When we can be together, it will be a nice celebratory party," said Trobla.

