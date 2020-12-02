What you need to know: Gov. Ducey announces free COVID-19 vaccines for Arizonans, more funding for hospitals

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is holding another news conference on Dec. 2 on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona, as the state's latest surge in new cases continues.

According to information released by state health officials on Dec. 2, Arizona saw an increase of 3,840 confirmed cases and 52 deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 340,979 cases and 6,739 deaths.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 2,699 as of Dec. 1, up more than 100 from Nov. 30 and included 642 patients in Intensive Care Unit beds. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona peaked around 3,500 during the state’s summer surge.

Here are some of the takeaways from the news conference:

1. Arizonans to receive COVID-19 vaccines for free

During the news conference. Gov. Ducey talked about the COVID-19 vaccine, where he said Arizona is expected to receive the first doses of the vaccine in mid to late December.

In addition, Gov. Ducey says he has issued an Executive Order that will allow all Arizonans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, free of charge, and that teachers will be a priority group in receiving the vaccine, alongside health care workers and first responders.

Gov. Ducey said taxpayer dollars will not be used to pay for the vaccines, and that the state is working with insurance providers to implement the new executive order.

2. Expanded funding for hospitals

Gov. Ducey, during the news conference, also announced another $60M in funding to hospitals for staffing purposes.

3. Expansion of outdoor dining, announcement of public events

In the same news conference, Gov. Ducey announced that local jurisdictions must announce major public events involving more than 50 people, as well as detailing the disease mitigation strategies that will be deployed, In addition, Gov. Ducey said restaurants will be allowed to create outdoor dining without a permit.

4. No mandatory mask mandate, curfews or shutdowns announced

Despite calls for a statewide mask mandate to be implemented, Gov. Ducey made no such announcements during a COVID-19 news conference in November. Gov. Ducey once again stopped short of announcing a mask mandate during the news conference, nor did he announce any kind of shutdowns or curfews.

"I believe we should instead focus on accountability and enforcing the rules we have in place now," said Gov. Ducey, early on in the news conference.

During the news conference, Gov. Ducey also offered his condolences to families of those who lost loved ones due to COVID-19, and reiterated the need for Arizonans to wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing measures.

