AZDHS: State did not receive full amount of Pfizer vaccines for week of Dec. 20

Coronavirus Vaccine
AZDHS: Arizona receiving fewer COVID-19 vaccines for week of Dec. 20

Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services says Arizona is only receiving about 60% of the doses they were supposed to originally get from the CDC.

PHOENIX - Arizona is expected to receive fewer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the week of Dec. 20, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Dr. Cara Christ with AZDHS announced Arizona will not be getting the full expected amount of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for Dec. 20.

The order for allocation of the Pfizer vaccine has changed, cutting it to less than half the amount.

"Initial allocation indicated that Arizona would be receiving approximately 70,200 doses of Pfizer vaccines for the week of 12-20. That ordering opening was delayed and now our allocation was just opened and it appears to be 41,925 doses that are available for Arizona."

Dr. Christ says they have reached out to the CDC for clarification on the order, but they have yet to reply. 

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine any day now. The state says 119,400 doses have been allocated for Arizona. 

When that approval is confirmed by the CDC, Arizona hospitals expect to see shipments of those vaccines as early as Dec. 21.

