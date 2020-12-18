COVID-19 surge: Banner Health using refrigerated trucks to expand morgue capacity

An Arizona medical group is now using refrigerated trucks to store bodies as COVID-19 takes an increasingly deadly toll on our state.

The chief clinical officer of Banner Health says Arizona is experiencing exponential growth of the virus with total cases, posivitity rates, and hospitalizations all on the rise.

Dr. Marjorie Bessel says Arizona reached the highest number of patients during the week of Dec. 14.

Since the start of the pandemic, exceeding the previous surge in July.

On Dec. 18, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 142 additional deaths and more than 7,600 new coronavirus cases.

As of Dec. 17, more than 3,900 people were battling the illness in hospitals across the state.

"COVID-19 deaths in Arizona are on the rise. These deaths have caused us to exceed our morgue capacity at some of our hospitals, which has resulted in the use of refrigerated trucks to expand our morgue capacity. One of these trucks is currently in use at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix. And another is at a Banner storage facility on standby," explained Dr. Bessel.

Bessel says nearly half of all patients currently hospitalized across the state are COVID patients.

Currently, the transmission rate of the virus in Arizona is one of the worst in the country.

