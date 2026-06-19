Woman killed in Phoenix red light crash; opening day nears for Arizona's 1st Buc-ee's | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Opening day nears for the first Buc-ee's location in Arizona; extreme heat blamed for hiker deaths in northern Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 19, 2026.
1. Impairment suspected in deadly Phoenix crash
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A woman was killed after a speeding pickup truck pushed her car into a local Phoenix business.
2. Opening day gets close for Arizona's 1st Buc-ee's
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Buc-ee's first Arizona location is opening on June 22 in Goodyear. The 74,000-square-foot travel center is located near I-10 and Bullard Avenue.
3. Extreme heat blamed for hiker deaths
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A brutal summer heat wave has turned deadly at the Grand Canyon after three hikers collapsed and died within a matter of days.
4. Child hospitalized after being pulled from poll
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Phoenix Fire say a three-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition, after he was pulled from the pool near 11th Avenue and Colter.
5. VP scheduled to visit Arizona next week
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JD Vance is scheduled to speak at Roche Tissue Diagnostics in Oro Valley on June 22. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We're expecting temperatures in the mid-100s for Phoenix this Father's Day weekend, before temperatures reach the 110s next week.
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