Woman killed in Phoenix red light crash; opening day nears for Arizona's 1st Buc-ee's | Nightly Roundup

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Opening day nears for the first Buc-ee's location in Arizona; extreme heat blamed for hiker deaths in northern Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 19, 2026.

1. Impairment suspected in deadly Phoenix crash

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2. Opening day gets close for Arizona's 1st Buc-ee's

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3. Extreme heat blamed for hiker deaths

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4. Child hospitalized after being pulled from poll

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5. VP scheduled to visit Arizona next week

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A look at your weather for tomorrow

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