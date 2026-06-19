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Woman killed in Phoenix red light crash; opening day nears for Arizona's 1st Buc-ee's | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 19, 2026 7:02 PM MST
Published June 19, 2026 7:02 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Opening day nears for the first Buc-ee's location in Arizona; extreme heat blamed for hiker deaths in northern Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 19, 2026.

1. Impairment suspected in deadly Phoenix crash

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Woman killed after suspected DUI driver runs red light, Phoenix police say
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Woman killed after suspected DUI driver runs red light, Phoenix police say

A woman was killed after a speeding pickup truck pushed her car into a local Phoenix business.

2. Opening day gets close for Arizona's 1st Buc-ee's

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Buc-ee's 1st Arizona location opening in Goodyear; here's what to know
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Buc-ee's 1st Arizona location opening in Goodyear; here's what to know

Buc-ee's first Arizona location is opening on June 22 in Goodyear. The 74,000-square-foot travel center is located near I-10 and Bullard Avenue.

3. Extreme heat blamed for hiker deaths

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Extreme heat kills 3 Grand Canyon hikers
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Extreme heat kills 3 Grand Canyon hikers

A brutal summer heat wave has turned deadly at the Grand Canyon after three hikers collapsed and died within a matter of days.

4. Child hospitalized after being pulled from poll

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Child pulled from apartment pool in Phoenix: FD
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Child pulled from apartment pool in Phoenix: FD

Phoenix Fire say a three-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition, after he was pulled from the pool near 11th Avenue and Colter.

5. VP scheduled to visit Arizona next week

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JD Vance: Vice president visiting Arizona on June 22
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JD Vance: Vice president visiting Arizona on June 22

JD Vance is scheduled to speak at Roche Tissue Diagnostics in Oro Valley on June 22. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Hot week ahead for Phoenix
Hot week ahead for Phoenix

Hot week ahead for Phoenix

We're expecting temperatures in the mid-100s for Phoenix this Father's Day weekend, before temperatures reach the 110s next week.

Get the Full Forecast

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