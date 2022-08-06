World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Months after being shot, Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan's tracheal tube removed: 'Nothing short of a miracle': "This is something that was predicted to happen way down the road or potentially never," the department tweeted. "Tyler's recovery from being shot multiple times is nothing short of a miracle!"

2. Minnesota woman sets record for world's longest fingernails: Guinness World Records says this 63-year-old grandmother from Minneapolis has set a new record for having the longest fingernails in the world.

Minnesota grandmother Diana Armstrong is the Guinness World Record holder for longest fingernails.

3. Watch: Officer escorts elderly woman walking along busy highway to hair salon: A TikTok user captured a sweet gesture from a Tennessee officer who escorted an elderly woman to her hair appointment.

Freeze frame from dash cam footage showing Officer Lance Hoffmeister stopping to speak with Elizabeth Goode on April 29, 2022. (Murfreesboro (TN) Police Department)

4. 'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years: A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border.

5. Mother, daughter both pilot Southwest flight: 'It's been a dream come true': Flying the friendly skies could not have been more touching for Southwest Airlines passengers en route from Denver, Colorado, to St. Louis, Missouri, last Saturday.

Southwest Airlines first Mother/Daughter Pilot duo, Captain Holly Petitt (left) and First Officer Keely Petitt (right). (Southwest Airlines Co. | Schelly Stone)

6. Virginia woman discovers snake inside bag of popcorn at grocery store: A Virginia woman's trip to the grocery store took an unexpected turn on Thursday when she was startled by a snake in her shopping cart.

The head of a snake popping out of a bag of popcorn inside a Virginia grocery store. (Kimberly Slaughter )

7. Klondike looking at bringing back Choco Taco after consumer uproar 'in the coming years': Klondike officials on Wednesday said they would look to bring back the apparently beloved Choco Taco "in the coming years" after facing uproar over its removal.

FILE - Choco Taco. (Klondike)

8. Man wins second lottery prize at same location six years apart: A Massachusetts man knows exactly where to go to win the lottery after scoring his second win from the same location.

Kevin Miller (Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery)

9. Teen uses trampoline to rescue neighbors trapped in fire: ‘My mind was in panic’: A teenager is being hailed as a hero for his quick thinking after using a trampoline to rescue pets, children and adults trapped in a house fire.

Falon O'Regan used a trampoline to rescue his neighbors from an apartment fire. (Bentleyville Fire-Rescue)

10. General Mills is spicing up snack time with CinnaFuego Toast Crunch: CinnaFuego Toast Crunch will combine its traditional sweet cinnamon cereal with the "fiery spice" of a hot pepper.

(Photo courtesy General Mills)



