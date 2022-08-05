Months after being shot, Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan's tracheal tube removed: 'Nothing short of a miracle'

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan has hit another milestone in his long recovery after he was shot eight times last year, including once in the head.

The young officer was shot and seriously wounded in the line of duty back on Dec. 14 while searching for a man who was reportedly driving erratically in an area near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The suspect in the shooting, Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams, was arrested after he allegedly shot Moldovan. Williams remains jailed and is accused of attempted murder.

Moldovan was initially given little chance to live – he spent about a month on life support before being sent to recover at a rehabilitation center in January.

In June, Moldovan finally was able to return to his home after spending months at the rehab center, and on Aug. 4, the department shared another update in his recovery process – the removal of his tracheal tube.

"This is something that was predicted to happen way down the road or potentially never," the department tweeted. "Tyler's recovery from being shot multiple times is nothing short of a miracle!"

Moldovan's family calls this a great victory, but they are still asking for prayers as Tyler's recovery process is not over.

