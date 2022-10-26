Wrong-way driver arrested on US 60 in Mesa

A man was arrested for driving the wrong way down US 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Troopers say they received reports of a vehicle traveling east down the westbound lanes of the freeway just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 25.

The driver was eventually arrested near Higley Road after he stopped in the median and got out of the vehicle.

It is unclear if impairment played a factor.

