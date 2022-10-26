Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way driver arrested on US 60 in Mesa

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - A man was arrested for driving the wrong way down US 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Troopers say they received reports of a vehicle traveling east down the westbound lanes of the freeway just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 25.

The driver was eventually arrested near Higley Road after he stopped in the median and got out of the vehicle. 

It is unclear if impairment played a factor.

