Youth group leader accused of child sex trafficking; AZ AG sues U.S. House | Nightly Roundup

Phoenix youth group leader arrested over accusations of child sex trafficking; Arizona Attorney General sues U.S. House over delays in swearing in Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

1. Phoenix youth group leader accused of child sex trafficking

What we know:

A 46-year-old man who worked as a youth group leader and director for multiple religious organizations is now accused of child sex crimes-related offenses.

What they're saying:

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) say Casey Goslin (pictured) was arrested after investigators learned he was involved in an online platform used for livestreaming child sex abuse material (CSAM).

2. Lawsuit filed over Adelita Grijalva

What we know:

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva filed a lawsuit against the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit is over the delayed swearing-in on Grijalva, who won the seat once held by her late father in a special election that happened in September.

3. Tribal chairman accused of sexual assault had ‘no boundaries,’ according to victim

What we know:

A woman who is accusing the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe of sexual assault is speaking on the allegations.

What She Said:

"I'm speaking for myself. I'm being my own voice," said Wendy Ruiz. "And let it be known that this happened, and it was wrong, and it's not going to happen again."

4. Violent Glendale attack caught on camera

What we know:

Glendale Police officials released a video of a man who they say committed a violent attack at a store, and then stole money from the registers.

The backstory:

The suspect, who was wearing a bright orange hoodie, was seen in a back room with the victim, holding her at knife point and moving her toward what looks like a safe.

5. Using cannabis for sleep may backfire, researchers say

What we know:

New research from the University of Michigan warns the habit of using cannabis or alcohol to fall asleep may actually worsen sleep quality over time.

Why you should care:

The research is among the first nationwide studies to explore how and why young adults use substances to manage their sleep. The Monitoring the Future Panel Study follows nationally representative samples of U.S. students each year as they transition into adulthood, tracking long-term substance use trends.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

