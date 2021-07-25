Expand / Collapse search
Google rolls out new web game for Tokyo Olympics

By Chris Williams
Published 
Olympics
FOX 10 Phoenix

Japanese Airforce draw colorful Olympic rings in Tokyo sky

The Japanese Air Force performed a colorful flyover over Tokyo ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympics on July 23, officials said. Credit - uminomagu via Storyful

Want to compete for the gold but didn’t get invited to participate in the Tokyo Olympics? Google has a way to make you feel like an athlete.

The tech company unveiled its latest interactive web experience, Doodle Champion Island Games.

The game features a calico feline named Lucky. She explores Champion Island where she must compete in seven sports to get collect seven scrolls. Sporting events include tennis, skateboarding, archery, rugby, artistic swimming, climbing and a marathon.

The web game was made in partnership with Tokyo-based STUDIO4C

RELATED: Team USA surges towards top of Tokyo Olympics medal table

Google has rolled out similar gaming experiences for previous Olympics.

Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened last Friday night with cascading fireworks and made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, a colorful but strangely subdued ceremony that set a striking tone to match a unique pandemic Games.

"Today is a moment of hope. Yes, it is very different from what all of us had imagined," IOC President Thomas Bach said. "But let us cherish this moment because finally we are all here together."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 