Where to watch the Arizona Cardinals: Week 10

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals look to win their second straight game this week on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. Last week, the Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray on Sunday after he was placed on injured reserve.



The Arizona Cardinals will try to win back-to-back games after snapping their long losing streak last week on Monday Night Football.

In Week 9, the Cardinals kept their playoff hopes alive by snapping their five-game losing streak in a 27-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

This week, the Cardinals hit the road for a matchup with divisional foe, the Seattle Seahawks, who are coming off a 38-14 thumping of the Washington Commanders. Seattle currently leads the NFC West with a 6-2 record.

Jacoby in, Kyler out

The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray for at least the next four games after he was placed on injured reserve. Jacoby Brissett steps in as Arizona's starting quarterback and has played well in Murray's absence, throwing for 860 yards and six touchdowns in three games.

Related article

NFL star milestones to watch

Dig deeper:

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is starting his 100th game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. With a win, the two-time NFL MVP would pass Hall of Famer Ken Stabler (72 wins) for the fourth-most wins by a quarterback in their first 100 career starts in NFL history, according to NFL.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers is tied for third in the NFL with 17 touchdown passes in 2025, including five games with multiple touchdown passes.

The four-time league MVP can make a little history himself on Sunday. If Rodgers throws two TD passes against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, he will pass Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (165 games) for the third-most games with multiple touchdown passes in NFL history.

And another potential accomplishment to watch in the Steelers-Chargers primetime matchup is the performance of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

If the Pro Bowl signal-caller throws two touchdown passes against the Steelers, Herbert will pass Manning (50 games) for the fourth-most games with at least two touchdown passes by a player in his first six seasons in NFL history, according to NFL.com.

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX .

America’s Game of the Week

Quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions travel to the northeast to battle the Washington Commanders in a critical game for both teams. Detroit and Washington are looking to rebound after both suffered home losses last weekend, but the Commanders defeat was even more consequential watching their star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffer a gruesome injury late in the fourth quarter in the team’s blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Daniels likely will miss an extended amount of time with his status for the remainder of the season unknown.

Detroit lost a tough game to the Minnesota Vikings and are aware they must play their best brand of football to keep pace in the NFC race for the conference’s number one seed in the postseason. The Lions offense is loaded at the skill positions with Goff at QB complemented by running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, wide receivers Jameson Williams and Amon Ra St. Brown, and tight end Sam LaPorta.

Washington’s team is already depleted with injuries on their offense and defense, including cornerback Marshon Lattimore and receiver Luke McCaffrey, who are both on injured reserve. If the Commanders are to have any chance in this game, they will need significant contributions from quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is starting in place of Daniels, receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end Zach Ertz.

Week 10 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Nov. 6

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: 6:15 p.m. MST (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 9

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts: 7:30 a.m. MST (NFL Network)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: 2:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: 2:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders: 2:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers: 6:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 10

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers: 6:15 p.m. MST (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.