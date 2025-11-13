Where to watch the Arizona Cardinals: Week 11

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals host the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Week 11. Arizona will be without Marvin Harrison Jr., who will miss the game after having surgery for appendicitis. You can watch the 49ers-Cardinals game on Nov. 16 at 2:05 p.m. on FOX 10 Phoenix.



The Arizona Cardinals will look to get back on track in Week 11 after getting blown out last week on the road.

The backstory:

In Week 10, the Cardinals got into a huge hole early, trailing 35-0 to the Seattle Seahawks. Arizona was able to put some points on the board, but they would eventually lose the game, 44-22.

What's next:

This week, the Cardinals will again face a divisional opponent in the San Francisco 49ers, who are also coming off a Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals will try to beat the 49ers without wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who will miss the game after undergoing surgery for appendicitis.

What you can do:

You can watch the 49ers-Cardinals game on Nov. 16 at 2:05 p.m. local time on FOX 10 Phoenix.

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

Week 11 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Nov. 13

New York Jets at New England Patriots: 6:15 p.m. MST (Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 16

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins: 7:30 a.m. MST (NFL Network)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: 2:05 p.m. MST (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: 2:05 p.m. MST (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: 2:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: 2:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles: 6:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 17

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders: 6:15 p.m. MST (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.