Ketel Marte's agent speaks on D-backs' star's absence

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The Brief Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is getting an MRI on his knee on Thursday. Marte's agent says he is "managing a personal matter" and hopes to return to the Diamondbacks as soon as possible. Marte was put on MLB's restricted list after no-showing the D-backs' game on Monday against the Boston Red Sox.



Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte has been away from the team since he didn't show up for a game at Fenway Park in Boston, and now, the second baseman's agent is providing an update on this status.

What they're saying:

In a statement to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Charisse Espinosa-Dash says Marte will undergo an MRI on his knee on Thursday and hopes to return to the field as soon as possible.

"He is currently managing a personal matter and will be undergoing an MRI on his knee tomorrow. Ketel appreciates the unwavering support from fans, teammates, the Diamondbacks organization, and Torey Lovullo during this time. He remains optimistic about his recovery and looks forward to returning to the field to contribute to the team as soon as possible."

The backstory:

On Aug. 17, Marte was put on MLB's restricted list after he no-showed the D-backs' game against the Red Sox.

The D-backs lost the game, 11-1, and afterward, manager Torey Lovullo spoke to reporters about Marte's absence.

"It’s been a crazy day. All I know is that he’s dealing with a personal issue — we’re just trying to figure that out. He didn’t show up today, and he was put on the restricted list. That’s as much as I know right now. I’m sure in time we’ll start to uncover some information."

On Tuesday, Lovullo confirmed that Marte returned to Phoenix to get an MRI on his knee.

"We need him," Lovullo said when asked by reporters if Marte would play again for the D-backs this season. "He’s one of the best players in the National League as far as I’m concerned."

The backstory:

Monday was not the first time Marte went AWOL on the D-backs.

Last season, he missed three games after his Scottsdale home was broken into during the All-Star break. Marte would fly back to the Dominican Republic, but he apologized for his absence from the team.

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What's next:

The Diamondbacks avoided a sweep in Boston by beating the Red Sox in extra innings on Wednesday. The D-backs are off on Thursday before welcoming the Cincinnati Reds to Chase Field for a three-game series.

Arizona is one game back of the San Diego Padres for the final wild-card spot.