Sports in 2022: A look at this year's top stories

1. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies at 25: Authorities in Texas believe Gladney was speeding when he crashed into another vehicle and a bridge support, bursting his car into flames. A female passenger inside Gladney's car also died. Gladney signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals. He did not play during the 2021 season after being arrested after for an alleged assault. Gladney was found not guilty before being signed by the Cardinals.

2. Swimmer Anita Alvarez pulled from bottom of pool by coach in dramatic rescue: When American swimmer Anita Alvarez fainted during her routine at the world swimming championships and sank to the bottom of the pool, her coach and four-time Olympic gold medalist, Andrea Fuentes, immediately jumped into the water to save her.

3. Teddy Balkind, 10th-grade hockey player, dies from cut on neck by skate: Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grade hockey player in Connecticut, died after falling to the ice and being cut on the neck by the skate of another player during a game, school officials and police said. "There are no words adequate to this moment, and I know all of us will support each other as best as we can," Brunswick Head of School Thomas Philip said.

4. Former Vikings coach Adam Zimmer dead at 38: Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer died at the age of 38. Zimmer is the son of Mike Zimmer, who was the head coach of the Vikings for eight seasons before being dismissed after the 2021 season.

5. Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner jailed in Russia after vapes found in luggage: reports: Phoenix Mercury player and WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was jailed in Russia after vape cartridges were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Griner was eventually found guilty and spent 10 months imprisoned before President Joe Biden secured her release in a high-level prisoner exchange with notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.

