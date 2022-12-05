Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM MST, Pinal County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Dense Fog Advisory
from SUN 8:37 PM MST until MON 10:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

US eliminated from World Cup, Arizona basketball suffers 1st loss of season: top sports stories

By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

The United States men's national soccer team was eliminated from the World Cup after beating Iran to reach the knockout stage, and the No. 4 ranked University of Arizona men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in the team's Pac-12 opener – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Nov. 28 - Dec. 4.

1. US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands: The U.S. men's national team has been eliminated from the World Cup after losing to the Netherlands 3-1 in the round of 16. It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt U.S. team hoping to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. 

GettyImages-1245353870

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Christian Pulisic of USA looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

2. Branden Carlson, Utah race past No. 4 Arizona 81-66: The Utah Utes handed the No. 4 Wildcats their first loss of the season, 81-66, in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Utah locked down Arizona on the perimeter – limiting the Wildcats to 4-of-28 shooting from 3-point range. The Utes flustered the Wildcats into rushed shots and early turnovers, setting the tone for what became a comfortable victory.

GettyImages-1245292999

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 1: Lazar Stefanovic #20 of the Utah Utes pushes past Cedric Henderson Jr. #45 of the Arizona Wildcats during the first half of their game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center December 1, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

3. Diamondbacks and RHP Miguel Castro agree to 1-year deal: Miguel Castro, who turns 28 this month, has already spent eight years in the big leagues, most recently with the New York Yankees. He was 5-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 34 appearances last season. The bullpen was a weak spot for Arizona this year and general manager Mike Hazen said upgrading that area — particularly with power arms — was a priority.

diamondbacks

 

4. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl, Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl: Georgia will play Ohio State next in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The College Football Playoff begins with two semifinal games on New Year's Eve followed by the title game on Jan. 9, 2023. The Fiesta Bowl matchup features the Big Ten Conference champion Michigan and the Big 12 Conference runner-up TCU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Northwestern at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - AUGUST 30: The college football playoff logo on a ball laying on the field before the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Northwestern Wildcats on August 30, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. LeBron James scolds media for failing to ask him about Jerry Jones, suggests race has something to do with it: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James asked the media why no one had asked him questions about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the recent photo unearthed which showed Jones as a teenager with students trying to keep an Arkansas school segregated in 1957.

GettyImages-180085502

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 08: NBA player Lebron James of the Miami Heat throws a football at AT&T Stadium before a Sunday night game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys on September 8, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Previous reports

ASU names new head football coach, Cardinals' Kingsbury on hot seat after latest loss: top sports stories
article

ASU names new head football coach, Cardinals' Kingsbury on hot seat after latest loss: top sports stories

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is on the hot seat after Arizona's latest loss, leaving the team with almost no shot at making the playoffs, and Arizona State introduced its new head football coach after the Sun Devils fell to the Wildcats in the Territorial Cup – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Nov. 21-27.

What Griner may endure at a penal colony; Hey Yank! It's football, not soccer. Or is it?: top sports stories
article

What Griner may endure at a penal colony; Hey Yank! It's football, not soccer. Or is it?: top sports stories

What life looks like at Russian penal colonies, and at Brittney Griner's prospects of being freed in a U.S.-Russia prisoner exchange; when Qatar made its pitch to host the tournament, the country agreed to FIFA’s requirements of selling alcohol in stadiums; Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers believes it's time to go all grass throughout the league; the 2024 Olympics are in France, but the a majority of the mascots are made in China; and why soccer is called football in the rest of the world.

Colt McCoy leads Cardinals to win, Suns unveil new uniform: top sports stories
article

Colt McCoy leads Cardinals to win, Suns unveil new uniform: top sports stories

With Kyler Murray sidelined with an injured hamstring, backup quarterback Colt McCoy led the Arizona Cardinals to a win over the defending Super Bowl champions, and the Phoenix Suns unveiled their 2022-23 City Edition uniform that honors Arizona's indigenous tribes – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Nov. 7-13.

top sports collage 12522

(Clockwise from top left: Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images; Ronald Martinez/Getty Images; Chris Gardner/ Getty Images; Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)


 


 


 


 


 