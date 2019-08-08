ADHS: Hacienda's Skilled Nursing Facility to close

New details have emerged about the embattled Hacienda HealthCare facility in South Phoenix. On Tuesday, state health officials confirmed to FOX 10 that Hacienda plans to close the Skilled Nursing Facility on that campus. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

Ex-nurse accused of raping woman loses appeal over HIV test

A former nurse charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at a long-term care center in Phoenix has lost his appeal of a court order requiring a test to determine if he has HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases.

Arizona grants license for care facility where rape occurred

PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and then gave birth now has a state license to operate. Hacienda HealthCare on Tuesday said the Arizona Department of Health Services approved the license last week and it is valid for 11 months.

Police shoot armed suspect outside of Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix

PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) - Police say a suspect is in custody and no officers are injured following a shooting outside of Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened early Monday morning outside of the healthcare facility near 14th Street and Baseline Road. The shooting involves an outside law enforcement agency and not the Phoenix Police...