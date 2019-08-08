ADHS: Hacienda's Skilled Nursing Facility to close
New details have emerged about the embattled Hacienda HealthCare facility in South Phoenix. On Tuesday, state health officials confirmed to FOX 10 that Hacienda plans to close the Skilled Nursing Facility on that campus. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Hacienda to close children's hospital in Mesa
Former Hacienda Healthcare nurse charged with raping a patient appears in court
Former Hacienda Healthcare nurse in court
Family of Hacienda patients speak out in support of facility despite its numerous scandals
Hacienda healthcare has been through a lot in recent months, but despite the numerous scandals, People who have loved ones at Hacienda are also fighting back, saying they want their loved ones to stay there. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Hacienda HealthCare accused of running clinics without state license
Hacienda HealthCare accused of running clinics without state license
Hacienda HealthCare facility to lose Medicaid funding
Federal officials have told the long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth last year that it will lose Medicaid funding.
Ex-nurse accused of raping woman loses appeal over HIV test
A former nurse charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at a long-term care center in Phoenix has lost his appeal of a court order requiring a test to determine if he has HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases.
Hacienda HealthCare investigation: Family of incapacitated woman who was raped blames the state
The parents of an incapacitated woman who was raped and later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care center alleges in a $45 million legal claim that the facility and state broke their promise to have only female caregivers tend to their daughter.
Lawyers claim incapacitated woman at Hacienda Healthcare may have been pregnant before
Lawyers for an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility have filed a $45 million notice of claim against the state.
Ex-nurse accused of raping Hacienda Healthcare patient appeals HIV testing order
A former nurse charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility has appealed a court order requiring a test to determine if he has HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases.
Arizona grants license for care facility where rape occurred
PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and then gave birth now has a state license to operate. Hacienda HealthCare on Tuesday said the Arizona Department of Health Services approved the license last week and it is valid for 11 months.
Man accused of raping incapacitated woman at Hacienda HealthCare resists STD test
A former nurse charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix will appeal a court order requiring a test to determine if he has HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases.
People react to officer-involved shooting at Hacienda HealthCare
Word of a shooting outside of a Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix spread fast on Monday. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Police shoot armed suspect outside of Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix
PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) - Police say a suspect is in custody and no officers are injured following a shooting outside of Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened early Monday morning outside of the healthcare facility near 14th Street and Baseline Road. The shooting involves an outside law enforcement agency and not the Phoenix Police...
Hacienda Healthcare now under stricter oversight as voluntary deal is reached
Hacienda Healthcare now under stricter state oversight; voluntary agreement reached
Former Hacienda HealthCare board member calls on others to step down
Dr. Kevin Berger was the only physician serving on Hacienda's board, and he submitted his resignation. Now he's hoping his former colleagues do the same.