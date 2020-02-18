Trial delayed for nurse accused of raping incapacitated woman at Hacienda Healthcare

article

The trial for a former nurse accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating an incapacitated woman at Hacienda Healthcare has been postponed.

In court on Tuesday, attorneys for Nathan Sutherland asked for more time to go through more evidence and to interview witnesses. The state also said it needed more time to prepare for the trial.

A judge then pushed the trial back 60 days.

Sutherland has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

The trial was scheduled to begin next week. The judge said Tuesday he will not delay the trial again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.