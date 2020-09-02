Hacienda Healthcare to pay Arizona $11M, former executives indicted

article

Two former executives for Hacienda Healthcare, the Phoenix facility where a nurse allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated an incapacitated woman, have been indicted and the company has been ordered to pay Arizona $11 million to resolve its case.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced on September 2 his office has reached a civil settlement with Hacienda Healthcare and two of its former executives, William Timmons and Joseph O'Malley, who are accused of improperly allocating direct and indirect costs, inflating reported expenses, and engaging in improper billing during 2013-18, which resulted in an overpayment of nearly $11 million from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

Under the settlement agreement with the attorney general's office, Hacienda Healthcare agrees to repay the overpayment amount to AHCCS and a $1 million fine.

“This settlement provides a pathway for Arizona to recover funds misused for years by Hacienda,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “While our office is limited in what we can say about ongoing criminal cases at this time, I can assure Arizonans that the individuals who perpetuated this fraud will be appropriately prosecuted.”

The attorney general's office says under the agreement, Arizona will not take any civil, criminal, or administrative legal action against Hacienda Healthcare for the covered conduct in the settlement unless there is a breach in the agreement.

Nathan Sutherland, the former nurse accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating the incapacitated woman in 2019, has pleaded not guilty to charges.

