Ex-Arizona CEO of Hacienda Healthcare gets 3 years probation

article

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the former head of a company that operates residential health and care facilities for vulnerable children and adults around Arizona has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

The Friday statement said that William J. Timmons, former CEO of Hacienda HealthCare Inc., will also pay $500,000 to the agency that administers Arizona’s Medicaid program and $274,500 to the attorney general’s anti-racketeering fund.

Timmons pleaded guilty in July to two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices.

Timmons and Joseph O’ Malley, the company’s former chief financial officer, were indicted in August 2020.

The men were accused of "misallocating" money from the state "by manipulating costs to avoid repayments of state funds in favor of inflated salaries and bonuses."

More info: https://www.azag.gov/press-release/former-ceo-hacienda-healthcare-william-timmons-sentenced

Related news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.