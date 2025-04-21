Expand / Collapse search

Arizona weather forecast: Temps back in the 90s in Phoenix

By and
Published  April 21, 2025 6:35am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/21/25

Temps are warming back up in the Valley. On Monday, well see a high near 91 degrees.

The Brief

    • High temperatures on Monday in the Valley will be in the low-90s.
    • Temps will stay in the 90s for most of the week in Phoenix.
    • Highs in the 80s are expected by the weekend.

PHOENIX - Warmer temps are expected this week in Phoenix.

We'll see highs in the 90s for most of the week in the Valley.

Temps will drop slightly by the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

Weather ForecastPhoenixNews