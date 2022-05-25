1 person dead following plane crash in Show Low area, fire officials say

article

Officials in Northern Arizona say NTSB, along with Show Low Police, will investigate a plane crash that left one person dead on May 25.

The crash, according to a brief statement released by officials with the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, happened in a meadow near Show Low Creek. The person who died was identified as a passenger onboard the plane. Another person onboard was airlifted to the Phoenix area, and is listed in critical condition.

"The scene has been secured awaiting the arrival of the NTSB for investigation," read a portion of the statement. Officials also say there will be no further updates on the incident until at least May 26.

