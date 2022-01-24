15-year-old Phoenix teen missing; parents believe she's out of state with adults she met online

Police are trying to track down a teenage girl last seen in far north Phoenix on Jan. 21, and her parents believe she's with adults she met online.

Fifteen-year-old Aspen Bell, who also goes by Ariah, was last known to be in the area of I-17 and Dynamite Boulevard. Police say she's believed to be traveling out of state with others to Maine, possibly.

On Jan. 24, her parents spoke to FOX 10, with Aspen's mother saying she has a feeling the encounter started over social media.

"Definitely online. I know these people she has not met before, and I know they are over the age of 18, and I know they are talking to my daughter," her mother said. It makes me worried even more that this is going to put her in a scary situation. It is already scary enough and the fact she is hanging out with kids over 18."

Authorities are hoping the public can provide tips or leads. If you have any information about this incident, contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

15-year-old Aspen Bell

