Car spins out, catches fire: Phoenix traffic flows after backup on westbound I-10 at Loop 202

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:10PM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Traffic is backed up on westbound I-10 at Loop 202 in Phoenix on Saturday night because of a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

PHOENIX - Traffic was backed up on westbound I-10 at Loop 202 in Phoenix on Saturday night because of a single-car crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The crash was blocking the right lanes on I-10, and it has since been cleared to drive through again.

"The vehicle spun out and caught fire," the Department of Public Safety said.

No injuries are reported.

