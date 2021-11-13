Car spins out, catches fire: Phoenix traffic flows after backup on westbound I-10 at Loop 202
PHOENIX - Traffic was backed up on westbound I-10 at Loop 202 in Phoenix on Saturday night because of a single-car crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The crash was blocking the right lanes on I-10, and it has since been cleared to drive through again.
"The vehicle spun out and caught fire," the Department of Public Safety said.
No injuries are reported.
