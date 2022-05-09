Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
6
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

Adreian Payne, former Orlando Magic player, shot and killed in Florida, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:43AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando
imageedit_1_4162936565 article

Courtesy: Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies say former NBA player Adreian Payne was shot and killed in Orlando early Monday morning. The person who allegedly pulled the trigger has been arrested. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Egret Shores Drive. 

Deputies had originally said that a man in his 30s had been shot and killed, but did not identify him at first. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. On Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office confirmed that Payne, 31, was the victim. 

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Woman found unconscious with two children near Osceola County church; 1 child dead

LAWRENCE-DORITY.jpg

Lawrence Dority/ Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

GettyImages-896398674.jpg

CHICAGO, USA - DECEMBER 20: Adreian Payne (33) of Orlando Magic in action during an NBA basketball match between Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic at United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States on December 20, 2017. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Ana

Expand

Lawrence Dority,29, stayed at the scene and was then taken to the sheriff's office for questioning. He has been arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder and was taken to the Orange County Jail.

On August 21, 2017, Payne had signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic. He reportedly spent the majority of the 2017–18 season with Orlando's NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. 

No other details have been released. Check back for updates. 