Amazon opens Disaster Relief Hub to distribute supplies faster

Amazon is stepping up to help even faster when the next hurricane or disaster strikes. The company that's known for fast delivery just opened a Hub of disaster supplies to be able to respond even quicker.

To pack your own emergency kit for a hurricane, you'll need things like toiletries, water, non-perishables, and flashlights.

Amazon is stocking everything you might need in a Disaster Relief Hub so that it can be shipped to victims faster after a hurricane.

Since 2017, Amazon has donated $29 million in cash and products in response to 59 hurricanes, wildfires, and earthquakes.

"Tents, tarps, water filters, in addition to that, we have medical supplies, hygiene items, and kitchen items," listed Abe Diaz with the Amazon Disaster Relief Hub.

Now the company has donated and stockpiled 500,000 of the most needed supplies in a new Disaster Relief Hub in Atlanta. When disaster strikes, Diaz says it won't take days to procure, pack and ship it out. It will take only hours.

"We're ready to fill the first plane with all these items and fly them out if needed, or to truck them, if it was in Houston, for example," said Diaz.

Necessities are ready to be loaded into five foot cardboard containers, then onto trucks or 767 airplane. Amazon will support the American Red Cross, Direct Relief, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, International Medical Corps, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen.

"They will be able to provide us with additional support and deliver items to us in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, right when disaster happens," said Grace Meinhofer with the American Red Cross.

The Hub is strategically located in Atlanta because it can quickly respond to hurricanes in places such as Puerto Rico, New Orleans, Houston, or tornadoes in the Southeast.

Meantime, they hope you'll get ready by gathering supplies at home.

"Clothing, hygiene items, their documents, everything they might need for kids, everything they might need for their pets," said Meinhofer. "Have a plan, know where it is if you're going to be impacted by a disaster in your area. Know where you need to go, and most important, have a plan in case the family gets separated."

The Red Cross has an app that tells you everything you need to do to prepare for a disaster and what to do after one hits. A feature called "Family Safe" lets you notify loved ones of your location.

